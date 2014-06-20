Rebuild Rowlett City-Wide Spirit Night

is Thursday, January 26

City-Wide Spirit night will help put some money back in the Rebuild Rowlett coffers. The tornado relief fund has been drained to nearly nothing, and there is still significant need in our community for funds to help those that are still in the rebuilding process, or in some cases, just beginning. Plan on eating out on Thursday, January 26. Check back on our website or on Facebook for a complete list of participating eateries, which we will update often.

Participating Restaurants

Restaurant Name Address(es) Donation Hours Donation Percentage Baker's Ribs 3318 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett 5p - 9p 10% Chick-fil-A of Rowlett 2617 Lakeview Pkwy Rowlett 6am - 10pm 100% of Mobile Orders (using Chick-fil-A One app) Dalrock Diner 6201 Dalrock Rd 7am-9pm 15% Dickey's Barbecue Pit #432 5701 President George Bush Highway #110 11 am - 9 pm 25% El Centro Mexican Restaurant 3813 Main St, Rowlett 5 pm - 9 pm 10% Jimmy John's 3701 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 106, Rowlett TX 75088 11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. TBD McAlister's Deli 4305 Lakeview Pkwy #300, Rowlett, TX 5 pm-9 pm 10% McDonald's 8503 Lakeview Parkway AND 3505 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett 5pm-8pm 10℅ of total restaurant sales Mr.Jims.Pizza 5000 ROWLETT RD 5-9pm 20 Nick's Sports Grill 3536 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 11 am - 2 am 10% on all regular menu items Pancho & Lefty's 5000 Rowlett Rd #100, Rowlett 5 pm - 10 pm 10% Splits 5021 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett (at Bowl-A-Rama) 5 pm - 8 pm 10%

All proceeds received from restaurant participation in the Rowlett City-Wide Spirit Night

will go to the Rebuild Rowlett long-term relief fund.

Thanks for supporting Rebuild Rowlett!

Once all proceeds have been received from participating restaurants, we will publish the amount of money raised on this page. We will also include details of when the donation will be presented to the Rebuild Rowlett fund.