Rebuild Rowlett City-Wide Spirit Night
is Thursday, January 26
City-Wide Spirit night will help put some money back in the Rebuild Rowlett coffers. The tornado relief fund has been drained to nearly nothing, and there is still significant need in our community for funds to help those that are still in the rebuilding process, or in some cases, just beginning. Plan on eating out on Thursday, January 26. Check back on our website or on Facebook for a complete list of participating eateries, which we will update often.
Participating Restaurants
Restaurant Name
Address(es)
Donation Hours
|
Donation Percentage
Baker's Ribs
3318 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett
5p - 9p
10%
Chick-fil-A of Rowlett
2617 Lakeview Pkwy Rowlett
6am - 10pm
100% of Mobile Orders (using Chick-fil-A One app)
Dalrock Diner
6201 Dalrock Rd
7am-9pm
15%
Dickey's Barbecue Pit #432
5701 President George Bush Highway #110
11 am - 9 pm
25%
El Centro Mexican Restaurant
3813 Main St, Rowlett
5 pm - 9 pm
10%
Jimmy John's
3701 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 106, Rowlett TX 75088
11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.
TBD
McAlister's Deli
4305 Lakeview Pkwy #300, Rowlett, TX
5 pm-9 pm
10%
McDonald's
8503 Lakeview Parkway AND 3505 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett
5pm-8pm
10℅ of total restaurant sales
Mr.Jims.Pizza
5000 ROWLETT RD
5-9pm
20
Nick's Sports Grill
3536 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088
11 am - 2 am
10% on all regular menu items
Pancho & Lefty's
5000 Rowlett Rd #100, Rowlett
5 pm - 10 pm
10%
Splits
5021 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett (at Bowl-A-Rama)
5 pm - 8 pm
10%
All proceeds received from restaurant participation in the Rowlett City-Wide Spirit Night
will go to the Rebuild Rowlett long-term relief fund.
Thanks for supporting Rebuild Rowlett!
Once all proceeds have been received from participating restaurants, we will publish the amount of money raised on this page. We will also include details of when the donation will be presented to the Rebuild Rowlett fund.